Tragedy, Trailblazers & Activism in Michigan History | November 7

This week in 1913, a devastating storm struck the Great Lakes, sinking 19 ships and claiming over 230 lives. On this day in 1950, Lansing welcomed Alexa Irene Canady, the first African American neurosurgeon, who later became chief of neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital. In 1991, Magic Johnson announced his HIV-positive status, becoming a prominent activist and changing perceptions of the disease.

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This week in 1913, an autumn gale descended on the great lakes creating the worst recorded storm in Great lakes history, lasting four days with white-out conditions and hurricane force winds. In all, 19 ships sank, 12 were driven ashore and over 230 sailors lost their lives.

And on this day in 1950, the first African American neurosurgeon was born in Lansing. Alexa Irene Canady earned her degrees from the University of Michigan and specialized in pediatric neurosurgery. She was chief of neurosurgery at the Children’s Hospital in Michigan from 1987 until she retired in 2001.

Also, on this day in 1991, Magic Johnson announced his HIV positive status. At the time, many thought HIV was a fatal diagnosis, but he went on to build a business empire, play in the 1992 Olympics and become one of the most influential HIV activists of the past 30 years.