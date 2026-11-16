Celebrating Donna McKechnie & the Detroit Light Guard | November 16

Born on this day in 1942, dancer Donna McKechnie from Pontiac rose to fame on Broadway, winning a Tony in 1976 for her role as Cassie in A Chorus Line. In 1855, a group of militiamen would muster its forces together as the Detroit Light Guard under Colonel William H. Withington from Jackson, Michigan.

TRANSCRIPT

Dancer Donna McKechnie was born in Pontiac Michigan, November 16th 1942, and after dancing in her youth with a troupe in Royal Oak, Michigan, she followed the footlights all the way to Broadway where she won a Tony in 1976 portraying the role of Cassie in the famed A Chorus Line.

Also on this date in 1855, a group of militiamen would muster its forces together as the Detroit Light Guard under Colonel William H. Withington from Jackson, Michigan. Eventually they’d become Company A of Michigan’s First Regiment with many freshly trained to serve in the Civil War, but later still would become the Michigan National Guard.