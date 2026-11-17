In 2006, Bo Schembechler, former head coach of the U-of-M Wolverine Football program for 21 seasons passed away at the age of 77 while filming a segment for a then-upcoming Michigan-Ohio State game.

TRANSCRIPT

For this 17th of November, this is your Michigan Minute.

In 2006, Bo Schembechler, former head coach of the U-of-M Wolverine Football program for 21 seasons passed away at the age of 77 while filming a segment for a then-upcoming Michigan-Ohio State game. With a record of 194 wins, 48 losses, and 5 ties, Schembechler was the Wolverines winningest coach and was known for a rally cry, which might be best summed up by player Andree McIntyre after they won the Big Ten Championship in 1986: “Those Who Stay Will Be Champions".