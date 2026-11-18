On this day in 1883, railroads established American time zones, assigning Michigan to central time, although Detroit resisted until 1900. In 1931, the state legislature adopted eastern time to provide more evening daylight. Additionally, 1927 marked the birth of Detroit’s Hank Ballard, an early rock and roller whose song “The Twist” gained worldwide fame after being re-recorded by Chubby Checker in 1958.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1883, Railroads established American time zones and Michigan was assigned to central time. Detroit, however, refused to move from local time until 1900.In 1931 the state legislature voted to adopt eastern time for the state, in part to give people more daylight in the evenings.

And today in 1927 early rock and roller Hank Ballard was born in Detroit. In 1958, he wrote a song which did okay for him & his band, the Midnighters. But it skyrocketed to worldwide fame when another singer, Chubby Checker rerecorded Ballard’s original song, The Twist.