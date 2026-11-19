In 1966, the MSU Spartans faced Notre Dame in a highly anticipated college football showdown, which ended in a 10-10 tie as the Fighting Irish opted to run out the clock. Fast forward to 2004, when a fight erupted between the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. After a fan threw a cup at Pacers forward Ron Artest, he charged into the stands, igniting a chaotic melee that led to suspensions for nine players and criminal charges for several individuals.

TRANSCRIPT

It was one of many to be labeled The Game of the Century. In 1966, to determine the number-one ranking in college football the MSU Spartans took on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish chose to run out the clock rather than risk a pass and try to win. And so, the lauded game ended in a 10-10 tie.

And at a different sporting arena in 2004, a fight broke out between members of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. As the on-court fight died down, a fan threw a cup of Diet Coke at Pacers forward Ron Artest, who then rushed into the crowd, sparking a melee between players and spectators. The fight resulted in the suspension of nine players, criminal charges against five players and five spectators