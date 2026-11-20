In 1951, Traverse City woman Margaret Ealy made headlines after seeking a husband through the Record Eagle newspaper. Her story sparked a flood of offers and helped popularize personal ads in Michigan newspapers.

TRANSCRIPT

It happened way before Tindr, Plenty of Fish, or even Farmers Only. In 1951, the Traverse City Record Eagle printed a front-page story about how 39-year-old Margaret Ealy wanted "a husband who will be a good father" to her 5-year-old son, Jamie. A large caption underneath a large photo stated that Ealy wasn’t picky about a man’s age but would prefer a Protestant college graduate and liking children was a must. The publicity resulted in a flood of offers by phone, wire and mail to the Record Eagle’s newspaper offices. Six months later, Margaret Ealy ended up marrying a man named William Colteson, though we’re not sure if they met through her front-page ad. A couple of weeks later on November 28th, a bit further down the Lake Michigan coast, the Ludington Daily News followed suite and began offering their services for personal ads, too, as did many other papers.