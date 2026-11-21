On this day in 1945, UAW workers began a 113-day strike against General Motors, advocating for wage increases in the wake of World War II. Fast forward to 2005, when hockey took a backseat as Detroit Red Wings player Jiri Fischer collapsed on the ice with a heart rate of 300 beats per minute. Team doctors performed CPR, reviving him after his heart flatlined for 24 seconds, ultimately saving his life.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1945, UAW Workers grabbed their picket signs against General motors. , The strike stretched from November to March of the next year, a total of 113 days. They were fighting for an increase in wages. The GM strike was just one of several large-scale labor actions that immediately followed World War II, when labor generally endorsed a no strike pledge to aid the war effort.

And today, in 2005, was the day that hockey didn’t matter. Jiri [YEER-ee] Fischer of the Detroit Red Wings came off the ice with his heart beating at about 300 beats per minute. He convulsed and went into cardiac arrest. The team doctor new Fischer had heart problems and performed CPR on him. His heart flat lined for 24 seconds before medics used a defibrillator to shock his heart and ultimately saved his life.