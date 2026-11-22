Born on this day in 1893, Harley J. Earl became the first head of design for General Motors, introducing the concept car as a vital design tool and marketing strategy. In 1976, the comic strip "Cathy" debuted, created by Midland, Michigan's Cathy Guisewite. This pioneering strip humorously depicted the title character's struggles with love, work, and her overbearing but caring mother, running for 34 years.

TRANSCRIPT

On November 22, 1893, Harley J. Earl was born. He was the initial designated head of design for General Motors and later became vice president of GM. He introduced the Concept car as both a tool for the design process and a clever marketing device.

On this day in 1976, a newspaper comic strip Icon was first published: Cathy. It was one of the first mainstream syndicated comic strips created by a woman. Cathy ran for 34 years and chronicled and found humor in the title characters eternal struggles with love, work, and her overinvolved but caring mother. Cathy Guisewite [GUYS-white], the creator of the strip, grew up in Midland Michigan.