Born on this day in 1864, Henry Bourne Joy envisioned uniting the coasts through the automobile. As the son of a Michigan Central Railroad president, he championed the creation of one of America's first coast-to-coast concrete roads, which became the Lincoln Highway in 1913. Joy also brought the Packard Motor Car Company to Detroit, where it thrived for nearly 50 years before merging with Studebaker in the 1950s.

TRANSCRIPT

For this 23rd of November, this is your Michigan Minute.

He had a vision to unite the coasts and help those new-fangled devices: The Automobile. On this day in 1864, Henry Bourne Joy was born in Detroit. The son of Michigan Central Railroad president James F. Joy, Henry saw the potential in the automobile and helped bring about for one of the very first coast to coast concrete roads in America stretching from New York City through 13 states into San Francisco. A route he pushed to be named for a former worker with his father, who would later become president, thus in 1913 it became the Lincoln Highway.

Also, around that time, Henry Bourne Joy also bought brought the Packard Motor Car Company from Ohio to his hometown in Detroit where it remained for about half-a-century before merging with Studebaker in the 1950s. And that is your Michigan Minute.