Today marks the birthday of Detroit Tiger outfielder Jim Northrup, born in Breckenridge, MI, in 1939. He was key to the 1968 World Championship team, leading in hits and RBIs and clinching the title with a triple in Game 7. On this date in 1975, Michigan State University professor Jack H. Hetherington humorously credited his Siamese cat, F.D.C. Willard, as a co-author in his paper on atomic exchange effects, delighting the academic community.

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For this 24th of November, this is your Michigan Minute.

Today marks the birthday of Detroit Tiger outfielder Jim Northrup in Breckenridge, MI back in 1939. He spent 10 years with the Tigers, including the 1968 World Championship teams, where he led the team in hits and RBIs, and it was his triple in Game 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals which clinched the Championship for the Tigers.

Also, on this date in 1975, a professor at Michigan State University had a very odd co-author. In his paper called Two-, Three-, and Four-Atom Exchange Effects in bcc 3He, about atoms at various temperatures, Professor Jack H. Hetherington had a mystery co-author, F.D.C Willard, his Siamese Cat. As Professor Hetherington told the website Today, I found out “a visitor to [the university] asked to talk to me, and since I was unavailable asked to talk with Willard. Everyone laughed and soon the cat was out of the bag.”