The 1973 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game ended in a tie, leading to a notorious controversy in Big Ten history. With a conference championship and Rose Bowl appearance on the line, Michigan's quarterback broke his collarbone, and the Big Ten, concerned about its recent bowl performance, announced the next day that Ohio State would play in the Rose Bowl despite the tie.

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The aftermath of the 1973 Ohio State vs Michigan football Game was one of the most notorious incidents in Big ten history. With a conference championship, rose bowl appearance and possible national title on the line, the game ended in a tie. Now, Ohio State had appeared in the rose bowl the previous year, but the big ten got rid of a ‘no repeat’ rule for the rose bowl two years prior, so had it been in effect U-of-M would have advanced automatically. Michigan’s quarterback also broke his collarbone in the game and the Big Ten, which lost the previous four rose bowls was nervous that it would hurt their chances. The day after the game, they announced that Ohio State would play in the Rose Bowl despite the tie.