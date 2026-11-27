On Thanksgiving Eve in 1901, one of Michigan's worst railroad disasters occurred in southern Lenawee County, with official reports citing 23 deaths, though on-site reporters estimated the toll was closer to 100. In 1924, the paper mache and wooden Big Head puppets debuted, becoming a staple of Detroit's Thanksgiving parade. Additionally, in 1960, Gordie Howe, known as Mr. Hockey, scored his 1,000th point, marking a career that spanned six decades since he debuted with the Red Wings in 1946.

TRANSCRIPT

In 1901, Thanksgiving Eve of that year, one of the worst railroad disasters in Michigan occurred in the southern Lenawee County. The number of people who died in the head on collision is still wrapped in controversy. The official number reported by the Wabash Railroad is 23, reporters on the scene at the time reported the number was likely closer to 100 people.

On this day in 1924, the paper mache and wooden Big Head puppets made their debut and became a featured part of Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade.

And in 1960, Mr. Hockey, also known as Gordie Howe, scored his 1000th point. He made his professional Debut with the Red Wings in 1946 at the age of 18. In 1997, he played his last game, meaning his professional career spanned a staggering 6 decades.