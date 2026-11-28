Born in 1929, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records, launching the careers of artists like Marvin Gaye and the Supremes. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1975 American Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. In 2016, Michael Jim Delligattie, creator of the "Big Mac Super Sandwich" and a Michigan State University alumnus, passed away; McDonald's sells an estimated 550 million Big Macs in the U.S. each year.

TRANSCRIPT

In 1929, Berry Gordy Jr was born. He founded Motown records and brough black music to nationwide audiences. He premiered a new sound, launching the careers of Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Stevey Wonder and the Supremes. He was given a lifetime achievement award at the 1975 American Music Awards and in 1988 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And in 2016, the creator of what he called the “Big Mac Super Sandwich” and an alum of Michigan State University, Michael Jim Delligattie died. McDonald’s estimates that in the US alone, 550 million of the Big Macs are sold each year.