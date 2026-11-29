On this day in 1847, Michigan's first telegraph wire was completed along the Michigan Central Railroad Tracks, with early telegrams discussing the Mexican-American War and wheat prices. In 1870, Susan B. Anthony spoke at the Northwestern Woman’s Suffrage Association in Detroit, advocating for women's voting rights and highlighting the injustices faced by women without the vote. Her impactful speech was reported the next day in the Detroit Free Press.

TRANSCRIPT

Between Detroit and Ypsilanti, Michigan, there was the Michigan Central Railroad Tracks. Which would be a reliable guide for the building of Michigan’s first telegraph wire, which was completed on this day back in 1847. Some of the first telegrams sent upon it were about the then-ongoing Mexican American War, but also about the current prices of Wheat.

And in 1870 Susan B. Anthony was demanding the right to vote in the US. Anthony was at the Northwestern Woman’s Suffrage Association found in Detroit, Michigan speaking on women’s suffrage, as well as the abuses women suffer from not being granted the vote. Saying that if the all-male legislature could pass a suffrage bill, which they did the year prior, she said in Detroit she hoped all Democracies would follow their lead. An account of Susan B. Anthony’s speech would appear the next day in the Detroit Free Press.