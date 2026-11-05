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Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson | Off the Record Special

WKAR Public Media
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:23 PM EST
Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson on the set of Off the Record
Andrew Roth
/
WKAR-MSU
Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET on WKAR-TV and LIVE TV streaming | Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson sits down one-on-one with Tim Skubick following her election victory.

Michigan's new governor-elect sits down for her first extended conversation on how she got here and where her new administration-in-waiting is headed.

Following this special broadcast, programming will return to PBS NewsHour in progress.

This exclusive interview will be included in the Nov. 6 episode of Off the Record with Tim Skubick, seen on Michigan public television stations statewide. Check local listings.

Streaming On-Demand beginning Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET
wkar.org/shows/record
youtube/@wkarnews

More times to watch Off the Record
Friday, Nov. 6 at 06:30 pm on WKAR-TV
Friday, Nov. 6 at 08:30 pm on WKAR-TV
Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 am on WKAR-TV

Off the Record is seen on all Michigan public television stations.
Check local listings for times in your area.
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