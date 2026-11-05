Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson | Off the Record Special

Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET on WKAR-TV and LIVE TV streaming | Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson sits down one-on-one with Tim Skubick following her election victory.

Michigan's new governor-elect sits down for her first extended conversation on how she got here and where her new administration-in-waiting is headed.

Following this special broadcast, programming will return to PBS NewsHour in progress.

This exclusive interview will be included in the Nov. 6 episode of Off the Record with Tim Skubick, seen on Michigan public television stations statewide. Check local listings.

Streaming On-Demand beginning Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET

wkar.org/shows/record

youtube/@wkarnews

More times to watch Off the Record

Friday, Nov. 6 at 06:30 pm on WKAR-TV

Friday, Nov. 6 at 08:30 pm on WKAR-TV

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 am on WKAR-TV

Off the Record is seen on all Michigan public television stations.

Check local listings for times in your area.