Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson | Off the Record Special
Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET on WKAR-TV and LIVE TV streaming | Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson sits down one-on-one with Tim Skubick following her election victory.
Michigan's new governor-elect sits down for her first extended conversation on how she got here and where her new administration-in-waiting is headed.
Following this special broadcast, programming will return to PBS NewsHour in progress.
This exclusive interview will be included in the Nov. 6 episode of Off the Record with Tim Skubick, seen on Michigan public television stations statewide. Check local listings.
Streaming On-Demand beginning Thu Nov 5 at 7:30pm ET
wkar.org/shows/record
youtube/@wkarnews
More times to watch Off the Record
Friday, Nov. 6 at 06:30 pm on WKAR-TV
Friday, Nov. 6 at 08:30 pm on WKAR-TV
Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 am on WKAR-TV
Off the Record is seen on all Michigan public television stations.
Check local listings for times in your area.