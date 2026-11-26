On this day in 1883, Sojourner Truth, the renowned abolitionist and advocate for civil and women’s rights, passed away in Battle Creek, Michigan. Born Isabella Bomfree, she escaped slavery in 1827 and fought for her son’s return from illegal sale. Later, she renamed herself Sojourner Truth and dedicated her life to helping enslaved people escape and promoting civil rights. November 26 is officially recognized as Sojourner Truth Day in Michigan.

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On this day in 1883, Sojourner Truth, abolitionist, civil rights and women’s rights advocate died in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was Bon Isabella Bomfree, a slave in Ulster County New York. Bought and sold four times, she was subjected to harsh physical labor and violent punishment. She had 5 children and in 1827, Truth ran away with her infant daughter, seeking shelter with a nearby abolitionist family. The family bought her freedom for 20 dollars and helped her successfully sue for the return of her five-year old son who was illegally sold into slavery in Alabama. Later in life she participated in religious revivals and said the Spirit called on her to preach the truth and renamed herself Sojourner Truth. She eventually settled in Battle Creek she spent the remainder of her life helping enslaved people escape to freedom and fighting for civil rights. November 26th is officially recognized as Sojourner Truth Day in Michigan.