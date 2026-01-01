Rhythm and Refuge: Classical Music Comes Home to America

On WKAR 90.5 FM. Friday, June 12 through Saturday, July 4, 2026. Fridays at 11am ET with encore Saturdays at 4pm ET.

WKAR’s Linda Kernohan highlights the experiences of musicians who were immigrants to the United States in this limited series of hour-long episodes. Each artist featured forged their own unique path as they sought to capture a piece of the American Dream, weaving their talents and perspectives as vital threads in the fabric of classical music in America. A WKAR America 250 original production.