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Antiques Roadshow

Thrifty Deals

Season 30 Episode 24

ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap by guests who scored big combing the shelves of thrift shops and other secondhand stores, including Torino robot lamps, ca. 1970, and a Lee Pho oil, ca. 1950. One treasure reaches $200,000!

Aired: 11/08/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
Watch 2:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Clara Bow Anklet, Cartier Watch and Note
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:34
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:38
Watch 3:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:17
Watch 3:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1964 Fender Jazzmaster with Bandmaster Amp
A story of theft lives in the strings of this rare candy apple red Fender Jazzmaster!
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:35