© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antiques Roadshow

Preview: Vintage First Finds, Hour 6

Season 30 Episode 21 | 30s

Take a trip back to the 90s for ROADSHOW first season of finds, including a Duncan Phyfe sewing table, ca. 1805, a 1924 Jane Peterson painting, and Tiffany vases, ca. 1895! Do the values of yesterday’s treasures hold up in today’s market?

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:38
Watch 3:26
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1965 Noah Purifoy Watts Riots Sculpture
Appraisal: 1965 Noah Purifoy Watts Riots Sculpture, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:26
Watch 3:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1964 Fender Jazzmaster with Bandmaster Amp
A story of theft lives in the strings of this rare candy apple red Fender Jazzmaster!
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:35
Watch 3:37
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: U.S. Secret Service Archive, ca. 1900
Appraisal: U.S. Secret Service Archive, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:37