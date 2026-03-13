Extras
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.