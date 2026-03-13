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Call the Midwife

Episode 7

Season 15 Episode 7

Despite the closure notice, a new cohort of junior doctors joins the midwives, including Timothy, who observes the contrast between clinical medicine and compassionate care at Nonnatus House. Violet announces her plan to shadow the midwives.

Aired: 05/02/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:12
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica Shares Her Secret
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 2:12
Watch 1:08
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Has a Realization
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Preview: S15 E5 | 0:30