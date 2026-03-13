Extras
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.