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Call the Midwife

Episode 8

Season 15 Episode 8

As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.

Aired: 05/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:08
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Has a Realization
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 1:08
Watch 2:12
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica Shares Her Secret
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 2:12
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Preview: S15 E5 | 0:30