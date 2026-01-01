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A Capitol Fourth

2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Talent Lineup

Season 2026 | 37s

Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration kicks off America’s birthday! Broadcasting live Friday, July 3rd, 8/7c from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, with all-star musical performances including the debut of country music icon Trace Adkins' new song “American Made,” and spectacular fireworks from Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Check local listings.

A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 0:50
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth 2026 Host Alfonso Ribeiro
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:50
Watch 3:25
A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams Performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:25
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Rescue” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Firecracker” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 4:34
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Unsung Hero” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Unsung Hero” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 4:34
Watch 3:28
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Walking On Sunshine” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Walking On Sunshine” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:28
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter Performs “The Climb” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter performs “The Climb” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH Performs “Three Favorite Colors” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH performs “Three Favorite Colors” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Watch 6:01
A Capitol Fourth
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Perform a Medley | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform a medley at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 6:01
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2025 A Capitol Fourth Preview
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30