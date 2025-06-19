© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
America's favorite Independence Day celebration, A Capitol Fourth, features well-known musical artists and puts viewers front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A Capitol Fourth is broadcast to millions at home and to our troops watching around the world.

Watch 3:17
A Capitol Fourth
Fantasia Performs “I Wish”
Get up and get ready to groove to Fantasia’s performance of “I Wish” at the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth"!
Clip: S2024 | 3:17
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2025
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2024
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2023
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
Watch 1:27:21
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2025)
Watch the 2025 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:27:21
Watch 1:27:20
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2024)
Watch the 2024 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:27:20
Watch 1:26:14
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2023)
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:26:14
Watch 1:29:31
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2022)
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:27:33
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2021)
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:27:33
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2020)
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:28:46
Watch 1:27:32
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2019)
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:27:32
Watch 1:28:40
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2018)
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:28:40
Watch 1:27:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2017)
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:27:03
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2016)
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:28:46
Extras
Watch 2:34
A Capitol Fourth
The Cast of A Capitol Fourth 2024 Performs “God Bless America”
The cast of 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth" performs the patriotic anthem “God Bless America.”
Clip: S2024 | 2:34
Watch 2:21
A Capitol Fourth
Loren Allred Performs “America The Beautiful”
Loren Allred performs "America the Beautiful" on PBS’s 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:21
Watch 3:49
A Capitol Fourth
The National Symphony Orchestra Performs "The 1812 Overture"
The National Symphony Orchestra performs "The 1812 Overture" on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 3:49
Watch 4:29
A Capitol Fourth
Sister Sledge Ft. Sledgendary Performs “Everybody Dance/We Are Family” Medley
Sister Sledge Ft. Sledgendary perform "Everybody Dance," "We Are Family" at "A Capitol Fourth" 2024.
Clip: S2024 | 4:29
Watch 2:43
A Capitol Fourth
Darren Criss Performs “Don’t Stop Believin'”
Darren Criss performs “Don’t Stop Believin'” on the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:43
Watch 5:55
A Capitol Fourth
Chloe Flower Performs Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”
Classical pianist Chloe Flower performs Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 5:55
Watch 2:28
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Pays Tribute to the Greatest Generation
Alfonso Ribeiro pays tribute to members of the Greatest Generation on the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:28
Watch 2:42
A Capitol Fourth
The U.S. Army Chorus Performs “This is My Country”
The U.S. Army Chorus performs "This Is My Country" on the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:42
Watch 2:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Tribute to the U.S. Military
Host Alfonso Ribeiro tributes our nation's military service members at the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:03
Watch 2:29
A Capitol Fourth
Loren Allred Performs “Over the Rainbow”
Loren Allred enchants the crowd as she sings "Over the Rainbow" on PBS’s 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:29
