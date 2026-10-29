Independence Declared | Curious About Civics

Extras
Sariah visits the Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center to learn about the branches of government.
Julia interviews Michigan Teacher of the Year, Corey Rosser, to learn some civics basics.
Jacquelyn interviews Professor Emily Conroy-Krutz about the Declaration of Independence. How did the United States become an independent country? What influences contributed to the writing of the Declaration? What impact did the document have around the world? Find out more about the beginning of the USA in this episode of Curious About Civics.