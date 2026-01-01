Set Tour with Rishi Nair

Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
From the sage to the hilarious, the characters of Grantchester always share their bits of wisdom.