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There’s no shortage of murder and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, where a vicar turned amateur sleuth helps the local Detective Inspector.

Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05
Extras
Watch 0:36
Grantchester
James Norton Q&A
See a quick-fire Q&A with the Grantchester star!
Clip: S1 | 0:36
Watch 2:06
Grantchester
Bromance
Stars James Norton and Robson Green explore their characters' "bromance."
Clip: S1 | 2:06
Watch 1:04
Grantchester
Sidney & Amanda
James Norton on his character's complicated relationship.
Clip: S1 | 1:04
Watch 1:08
Grantchester
All That Jazz!
Learn more about the music behind the series.
Clip: S1 | 1:08
Watch 1:37
Grantchester
What the Dickens?
Learn more about Grantchester's lovable pooch.
Clip: S1 | 1:37
Watch 2:10
Grantchester
What is Grantchester?
The stars and producers discuss the series.
Clip: S1 | 2:10
Watch 1:42
Grantchester
Robson Green on Geordie
Actor Robson Green on his Grantchester character, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.
Clip: S1 | 1:42
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Light, Dark, & Dickens
Hear more about the lightbulb moments, dark heart, and lovable pooch of Grantchester.
Clip: S1 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
The Cast & Producer on Characters
The cast and producer of Grantchester on the new series' characters.
Clip: S1 | 2:00
Watch 1:00
Grantchester
Preview
Grantchester airs Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, 10pm ET on MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS.
Preview: S1 | 1:00