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Grantchester Season 11
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Grantchester Season 1
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Extras
See a quick-fire Q&A with the Grantchester star!
Stars James Norton and Robson Green explore their characters' "bromance."
James Norton on his character's complicated relationship.
Learn more about the music behind the series.
Learn more about Grantchester's lovable pooch.
The stars and producers discuss the series.
Actor Robson Green on his Grantchester character, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.
Hear more about the lightbulb moments, dark heart, and lovable pooch of Grantchester.
The cast and producer of Grantchester on the new series' characters.
Grantchester airs Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, 10pm ET on MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS.