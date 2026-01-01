Episode 7 Preview

Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
The CeCe's team receives some exciting news, but is it too good to be true?
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.