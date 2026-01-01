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Films exploring the people, culture, and traditions of food.

Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
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Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Happens When Indian Spices Meet Mexican Classics? | S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 15:12
Independent Lens
Spice Road | This Bangladeshi Pizza Joint Was Ranked One of the Best in America | S2 E3
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Special: 15:12
Watch 1:26:04
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Episode: S27 E14 | 1:26:04
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49
Watch 16:44
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Inside Chicago's First Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant | S2 E1
What does it take for an Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star—for the first time in Chicago?
Special: 16:44
Watch 56:05
Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13 | 56:05
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Extras
Watch 0:29
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 | Trailer
It’s not just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the journeys behind it.
Preview: 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Flood | Trailer
A filmmaker revisits her evangelical roots to reconnect with her father.
Preview: S27 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30