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Independent Lens

Ghost in the Machine | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 1 | 30s

Ghost in the Machine reveals how the human values, biases, and power structures behind artificial intelligence are shaping our world—and its societal and environmental consequences.

Extras
Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Watch 6:25
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Happens When Indian Spices Meet Mexican Classics? | S2 E4
Try scrumptious Indian-Mexican dishes as South Asian flavors become more popular in America.
Special: 6:25
Watch 15:12
Independent Lens
Spice Road | This Bangladeshi Pizza Joint Was Ranked One of the Best in America | S2 E3
One of the best pizzas in America, according to The New York Times.
Special: 15:12
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49
Watch 0:29
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 | Trailer
It’s not just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the journeys behind it.
Preview: 0:29
Watch 16:44
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Inside Chicago's First Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant | S2 E1
What does it take for an Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star—for the first time in Chicago?
Special: 16:44
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30