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Marble Hall Murders

Episode 5

Season 2026 Episode 5 | 51m 42s

Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.

Aired: 10/03/26 | Expires: 10/18/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:26
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 6
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 52:26
Watch 51:26
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 4
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 51:26
Watch 53:05
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 3
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 53:05
Watch 52:53
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 2
Atticus Pünd interrogates the Chalfont family. Susan discovers Miriam Crace may have been murdered.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 52:53
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 2 Preview
Atticus Pünd interrogates the Chalfont family. Susan discovers Miriam Crace may have been murdered.
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Marble Hall Murders
Official Preview
Marble Hall Murders premieres Sunday, September 6, 2026, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2026 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Marble Hall Murders
Teaser
Marble Hall Murders premieres Sunday, September 6, 2026, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 2:14
Marble Hall Murders
The Ultimate "Murders" Trilogy Title Sequence Compilation
Enjoy a title sequence compilation of Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders, and Marble Hall Murders.
Clip: S2026 | 2:14
Watch 2:51
Marble Hall Murders
Who's Who in Marble Hall Murders
Learn more about who's who in Atticus' and Susan's worlds in Marble Hall Murders.
Clip: S2026 | 2:51
Watch 52:17
Marble Hall Murders
Episode 1
Susan Ryeland is corralled into the world of Atticus Pünd as he investigates a mystery in Corfu.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 52:17