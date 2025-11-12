© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Out-of-Doors

Bow Season Wrap Up

Season 25 Episode 2546 | 26m 47s

This week we follow Jordan in his season pursuit of a once in a lifetime buck!

Aired: 11/12/25 | Expires: 11/13/26