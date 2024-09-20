Latest Episodes
Michigan Out of Doors
Michigan Out of Doors
Chasing salmon in Manistee and bow fishing in Saginaw Bay.
Deer hunting patch collection and the CRP program for land owners.
We follow Jenny on her Turkey Season, reveal a great Walleye recipe, and have a Bragging Board.
Lake St. Clair, fish artwork, and dog trail for bear dogs.
Family turkey hunt, school archery club, salmon in the classroom, and a great recipe.
This week we chase some Trout in northern Michigan, then head to the Detroit River for some Walleye.
Chasing bass, salmon, and turkeys!
Opening day Trout stories, and the DNR talks about their licensing app.
Women anglers for Walleye, food plots, and Bragging Board!
Vertical jigging on the Detroit River and some great Turkey hunting!