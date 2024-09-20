© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Promoting and preserving the outdoor lifestyle. Michigan Out-of-Doors features sportsmen and women of this great state and highlights the unbelievable natural resources of the great state of Michigan.

Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Coyote Hunting, DNR Interview
Late night coyote hunting and the DNR talks about license fee increases.
Episode: S25 E2503 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Ice Fishing
This week we do some ice fishing in west Michigan and the northern lower.
Episode: S25 E2502 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
2024 Favorite Stories
This week we look back at our 3 favorite stories of the year!
Episode: S25 E2501 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Salmon Fishing, Bow Fishing
Chasing salmon in Manistee and bow fishing in Saginaw Bay.
Episode: S25 E2525 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Deer hunting patches; CRP program
Deer hunting patch collection and the CRP program for land owners.
Episode: S25 E2524 | 26:47
Watch 22:01
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Turkey Hunting, Walleye Recipe, Bragging Board
We follow Jenny on her Turkey Season, reveal a great Walleye recipe, and have a Bragging Board.
Episode: S25 E2523 | 22:01
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
St Clair Fishing, Fish Artist, Dog Trial
Lake St. Clair, fish artwork, and dog trail for bear dogs.
Episode: S25 E2522 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Turkey hunting, Archery club, Salmon in the classroom, recipe
Family turkey hunt, school archery club, salmon in the classroom, and a great recipe.
Episode: S25 E2521 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Trout Fishing, Walleye Fishing
This week we chase some Trout in northern Michigan, then head to the Detroit River for some Walleye.
Episode: S25 E2520 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Bass Fishing, Co ho Fishing, Turkey Hunting
Chasing bass, salmon, and turkeys!
Episode: S25 E2519 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Trout Fishing, Trout opener, DNR app
Opening day Trout stories, and the DNR talks about their licensing app.
Episode: S25 E2518 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Walleye Fishing,Food Plots, Bragging Board
Women anglers for Walleye, food plots, and Bragging Board!
Episode: S25 E2517 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Walleye Fishing, Turkey Hunting
Vertical jigging on the Detroit River and some great Turkey hunting!
Episode: S25 E2516 | 26:47
