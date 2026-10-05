What to know about pneumonic plague after Russian lab death

Extras
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows