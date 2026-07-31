© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

What's in the deal to disarm Hamas, withdraw IDF from Gaza

Season 2026 Episode 157 | 5m 46s

There is a major development in the effort to bring lasting peace to Gaza. Hamas says it has agreed to a U.S.-backed framework that would ultimately see the militant group give up its weapons and control of Gaza, while Israeli forces withdraw from the territory. Nick Shifrin reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Unaccompanied migrant children could lose legal aid
Unaccompanied migrant children at risk of losing legal representation
Clip: S2026 E157 | 5:49
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
How people in Iran feel after living through months of war
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns
Clip: S2026 E157 | 6:10
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Western states face water cuts as Colorado River shrinks
Western states face more water cutbacks as Colorado River shrinks
Clip: S2026 E157 | 4:53
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E157 | 57:46
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
Local arts groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
Clip: S2026 E157 | 7:15
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Clip: S2026 E157 | 5:08
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
Clip: S2026 E157 | 3:20
Watch 10:42
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled AG confirmation
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled nomination and Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Clip: S2026 E157 | 10:42
Watch 3:07
PBS News Hour
Migrants enter Spanish territory, then return to Morocco
Tens of thousands of migrants enter Spanish territory, then return to Morocco
Clip: S2026 E157 | 3:07
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian drone, missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
Clip: S2026 E156 | 5:25