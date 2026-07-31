What's in the deal to disarm Hamas, withdraw IDF from Gaza

Extras
Unaccompanied migrant children at risk of losing legal representation
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns
Western states face more water cutbacks as Colorado River shrinks
July 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Local arts groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled nomination and Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Tens of thousands of migrants enter Spanish territory, then return to Morocco
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine