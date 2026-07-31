Unaccompanied migrant children could lose legal aid

Extras
July 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Iranians are living through months of war and government crackdowns
What's in the proposed deal to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza
Western states face more water cutbacks as Colorado River shrinks
Local arts groups that shape community culture face financial pressure
News Wrap: Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Brooks and Capehart on Blanche’s stalled nomination and Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Tens of thousands of migrants enter Spanish territory, then return to Morocco
Why states want to change 'Sell By' labels on food
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine