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PBS News Hour

As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge

Season 2026 Episode 203 | 6m 54s

Hailed by some as miracle drugs, GLP-1s have surged in popularity in the past few years. An estimated one out of every eight Americans is now on some version of them and scientists continue to research new potential uses. But with that rapid expansion, there’s a growing list of questions and skeptics. William Brangham reports for our new series, GLP-1s: Reshaping America.

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