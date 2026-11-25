Extras
November 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the Army's Iowa detonation means for nearby communities
Cranberry farmers forced to adapt as climate change threatens harvest
How Trump's newest tariffs could impact Americans and the economy
Former Israeli generals protect Palestinians from settler attacks during olive harvest
Ben Shapiro and Amna Nawaz discuss GOP's future on 'Settle In'
News Wrap: Severe weather threatens holiday travel for millions
From her apartment, photographer captures unique view of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
What's next for Nvidia and Jensen Huang after Trump's intervention
Army plans explosive detonation in Iowa despite residents' concerns