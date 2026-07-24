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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: CDC reports more measles cases so far this year

Season 2026 Episode 152 | 6m 48s

In our news wrap Friday, the CDC says the U.S. has seen more cases of measles so far this year than in all of 2025, a massive outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce has expanded to four additional states, Iran responded to U.S. strikes by launching waves of attacks targeting American bases in the region and at least 10 people were killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike in the Kyiv region.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E152 | 57:46
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
Trump sets new tariffs, covering nearly all U.S. imports
Trump sets new tariffs on trading partners, covering nearly all U.S. imports
Clip: S2026 E152 | 7:51
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Aid worker describes crisis in Venezuela after earthquakes
Aid worker describes crisis in Venezuela, one month after devastating earthquakes
Clip: S2026 E152 | 6:46
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Jason Epperson on the history found at national parks
Jason Epperson on the history found at national parks
Clip: S2026 E152 | 3:27
Watch 10:13
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Marcus on Iran becoming a 'forever war'
Brooks and Marcus on the Iran conflict becoming a 'forever war'
Clip: S2026 E152 | 10:13
Watch 8:33
PBS News Hour
How volunteers with 3D printers make weapons for Ukraine
How volunteers with 3D printers make weapons for Ukraine
Clip: S2026 E152 | 8:33
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Eye prosthetics become canvases for self-expression
Ocular artistry: Eye prosthetics become canvases for self-expression
Clip: S2026 E152 | 8:18
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Trump reluctant to pressure China after election claim
Trump reluctant to pressure China after claiming election interference
Clip: S2026 E151 | 6:08
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
Trump vows major punishment after Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Trump threatens 'major military punishment' after Houthi attacks on tankers in Red Sea
Clip: S2026 E151 | 3:15
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. diplomat breaks down Houthi attacks on shipping
Former U.S. diplomat breaks down Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
Clip: S2026 E151 | 5:58