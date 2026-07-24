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PBS News Hour

Eye prosthetics become canvases for self-expression

Season 2026 Episode 152 | 8m 18s

Prosthetics designed to blend in as replacements for missing body parts are becoming tools for creative expression. This is especially true in the community of ocular prosthetics, or artificial eyes. Jeffrey Brown meets a Portland eye maker whose designs are helping clients see themselves in a new light. It's for our coverage of the intersection of health and arts, part of our CANVAS series.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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