Marine's arrest in Japan fuels debate over U.S. presence

Extras
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms