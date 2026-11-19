Extras
News Wrap: Russian drone attack damages Dutch embassy and cathedral in Ukraine
'Huna' wins National Book Award, but author denied visa to attend ceremony
Tennessee Democrat describes how she won a Trump district with almost no ad money
Anthropic's trillion-dollar valuation tests its promise to develop AI responsibly
Experts assess what was addressed and overlooked at trilateral meeting in China
Inside the historic summit between Trump, Xi and Putin
International Court of Justice finds Myanmar guilty of genocide against Rohingya
November 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump lands in China for trade talks and high-stakes summit with Xi and Putin