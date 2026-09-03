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PBS News Hour

Russia may force more men to fight in Ukraine amid losses

Season 2026 Episode 181 | 7m 59s

With Russian military losses estimated at some 40,000 a month, there are signs the Kremlin is preparing for the possibility of a much broader call-up, perhaps after parliamentary elections later this month. Special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky reports.

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