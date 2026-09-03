Rozina Ali joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'

Extras
September 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Russia may force more men to fight in Ukraine as military faces heavy losses
Steinem stayed true to herself despite intense pressure, Julie Taymor says
NBA hits LA Clippers with a record fine for circumventing salary cap
Shiyazh Pete on inspiring Navajo Nation and the speech that made him a viral sensation
European countries confront Russian sabotage and shadow warfare
Remembering Gloria Steinem and her trailblazing fight for women’s rights
News Wrap: Trump asks Supreme Court to lift block on mail ballot order
September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Pediatrician says RFK Jr. sowing doubt about measles-associated deaths