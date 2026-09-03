Rozina Ali joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'

The history of Islamophobia in the U.S. dates back decades, from FBI surveillance of Muslim and Arab communities in the 1960s to the sweeping surveillance programs launched after 9/11. Journalist Rozina Ali traces that history in her new book, "Seasons of Fury: Four Families and the Rise of Islamophobia in America." Ali joined Amna Nawaz to discuss more on our PBS news podcast, "Settle In."