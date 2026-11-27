Extras
November 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A veteran's Brief But Spectacular take on finding new ways to serve after the military
Exploring an AI reboot and the ethics that surround it
News Wrap: Crews work to restore power for thousands after Thanksgiving storm
American consumers face pitfalls with rise of 'buy now, pay later'
How online gambling is changing the game and impacting athletes
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's new tariffs, Nvidia's future and Democratic leadership
November 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Despite political divide, Americans often 'speak in one voice'
How Democrats' election successes could lead to new climate change policies