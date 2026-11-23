Extras
November 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's role in Huang’s reinstatement
What's driving up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner
Why Trump pushed for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia
Experts weigh national security implications of Huang's return to Nvidia
Seattle airport arrests renew protests over ICE enforcement tactics
Severe drought pushes millions in Afghanistan deeper into crisis
News Wrap: Storms threaten Thanksgiving travel as airlines rebound from tech failures
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's summit with Putin and Xi
November 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode