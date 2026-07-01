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PBS News Hour

Rescue team from U.S. races to find survivors in Venezuela

Season 2026 Episode 135 | 5m 02s

The search and rescue efforts in Venezuela continued Wednesday, one week after a double earthquake struck that country. Fewer and fewer survivors are being found and an official said nearly 2,300 people are now confirmed dead and tens of thousands remain missing. Amna Nawaz spoke with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Gajewski. His team has 79 people and six dogs in Venezuela.

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