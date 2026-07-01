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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on new Air Force One

Season 2026 Episode 135 | 5m 50s

In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump took his maiden voyage on the Air Force One donated by Qatar, negotiators from both the U.S. and Iran held more indirect talks in Qatar, a pair of masked climbers are in police custody after scaling the top of the Empire State Building's antenna and the Trump administration said that it will not renew the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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