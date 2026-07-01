News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on new Air Force One

Extras
Progressives notch more primary victories in potential bellwether for midterms
Millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures as heat wave bears down
As veterinary costs climb, private equity ownership of clinics draws scrutiny
Former USAID head says 'people are dying' a year after agency's dismantling
America at 250: New poll finds nation divided over its identity and future
'We're not stopping': Virginia rescue team searches for quake survivors in Venezuela
Trump's $2B income in 2025 raises fresh questions about profiting off presidency
July 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Heat wave brings dangerous temperatures to central and eastern U.S.
Who is affected by the Supreme Court's ruling on trans athletes in women's sports