PBS News Hour

April 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 98 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the global economy teeters while President Trump claims his tariffs are bringing nations to the negotiating table. The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to continue deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. Plus, Taiwan closely watches the global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fearing China could soon attempt a similar takeover.

PBS News Hour
Analyst breaks down China’s response to Trump’s trade war
PBS News Hour
Global economies teeter with tariffs set to go into effect
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court blocks federal worker reinstatement
PBS News Hour
Some House Republicans reject GOP Senate budget plan
PBS News Hour
Man whose blood helped develop measles vaccine on skepticism
PBS News Hour
Conditions in the prison where deported migrants are held
PBS News Hour
Trade battle 'headed to good spot long-term,' Lankford says
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court clears way for Alien Enemies Act deportations
PBS News Hour
Taiwan watches Ukraine war, fearing similar move from China
