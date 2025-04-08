April 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Analyst breaks down China’s response to Trump’s trade war
Global economies hang in the balance with Trump's tariffs set to officially go into effect
News Wrap: Supreme Court blocks reinstatement of federal workers fired by Trump
Amid tariff turmoil, House Republicans face critical moment for Trump’s agenda
Man whose blood helped develop measles vaccine weighs in on recent outbreak
The conditions inside the infamous El Salvador prison where deported migrants are held
U.S. trade battle 'headed to a good spot long-term,' GOP Sen. Lankford says
Supreme Court clears way for deportations under Alien Enemies Act
Taiwan closely watches Ukraine war, fearing China could attempt a similar takeover
April 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode