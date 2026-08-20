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PBS News Hour

Why primary polls appear to be so inaccurate this year

Season 2026 Episode 171 | 5m 30s

Results in some high-profile races this primary season have differed greatly from public opinion polls. In the Michigan Senate Democratic primary, progressive Abdul El-Sayed had double-digit leads in polling but won over Haley Stevens by just one point. Lisa Desjardins and Courtney Kennedy of Ipsos discussed the recent results that were at odds with polling.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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