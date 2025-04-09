© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 99 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, as President Trump hits pause on many of his tariffs, we look at the global response and how the back and forth is affecting American business and consumers. How the trade wars could affect personal finances. Plus, Judy Woodruff goes underground to explore some of the little-known and sometimes life-saving work done by government employees who are now being fired.

Aired: 04/08/25 | Expires: 05/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:16
PBS News Hour
Work of public servants highlighted in 'Who is Government?'
Michael Lewis highlights crucial work of public servants in 'Who is Government?'
Clip: S2025 E99 | 10:16
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
'Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters
'The Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters as series reaches its end
Clip: S2025 E99 | 6:54
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
What tariffs mean for the U.S. footwear industry
What tariffs and trade war threats mean for the U.S. footwear industry
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:02
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data with immigration authorities
Clip: S2025 E99 | 7:11
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances of Americans
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:45
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House freezes Cornell, Northwestern funds
News Wrap: White House freezes funds meant for Cornell and Northwestern
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E98 | 57:46
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Taiwan watches Ukraine war, fearing similar move from China
Taiwan closely watches Ukraine war, fearing China could attempt a similar takeover
Clip: S2025 E98 | 8:04
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Man whose blood helped develop measles vaccine on skepticism
Man whose blood helped develop measles vaccine weighs in on recent outbreak
Clip: S2025 E98 | 5:51
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court clears way for Alien Enemies Act deportations
Supreme Court clears way for deportations under Alien Enemies Act
Clip: S2025 E98 | 5:10